 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $34,900

0 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $34,900

0 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $34,900

Investment Opportunity in Cottonwood, Al. 1134 sq ft wood frame house sitting on 1+-acre across from Cottonwood High School. House not livable, SOLD AS IS. Nice, Mature Pecan Trees scattered across the land. Could split up into several lots. 306' road frontage. Utilities at road. Priced below County Tax Appraisal $39,700.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert