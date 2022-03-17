 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,155

Three tenant building with one 770 SF end unit available. Unit consists of a large lobby, 3 offices, an ADA restroom, and a supply closet area. Other tenants in building are A S.A. Jones Construction. Convenient office space in excellent condition with Ross Clark Circle frontage and access to building on Forest Drive.

