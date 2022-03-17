 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,800

1,200 square foot space located in Sycamore Place Shopping Center on US 231 North. This is Suite 1 next to Kyoto Sushi. There are use restrictions, speak with Listing Agent for details. $1,800.00 per month includes Base Rent and CAM. Minimum 3 year term. Subject to credit approval of Tenant. Listing Agent/Broker is Manager for Ownership Entity.

