0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,867

1,600 SF End Cap, space formerly used as a home health office, with 4 offices, ADA restroom, and large open area located on West Main Street Office complex between Bel Aire and Camelot Apartments.. Center has 2 access points, 1 with a signalized light. High visibility location in Dothan's West Side. Excellent space for office, financial services, personal services, or retail.

