0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $2,000

Located on Montgomery Highway Just Inside the Circle Between Girard Ave. and Cherokee St. Next to the Local WOW Office. Retail and Office Space Available at Crepe Myrtle Business Center. Located In Building on the left, Beside Pure Barr. Space has 1 HC bathroom, a small office, a large storage room, electrical closet and a large open retail/office area. Approx. 2040 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities. Three year lease. Monthly CAM $340.