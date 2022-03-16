 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $21,087

Wonderful location with high traffic count!! Lighted corner on Ross Clark Circle at Hwy. 52 West with 290 feet frontage on Ross Clark Circle. Beautiful showroom. Ideal for furniture, appliance, floor covering store, or many other retail or office uses. Warehouse available for rent in rear.

