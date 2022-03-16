 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $3,333

Nicely appointed office with 3 suites. Ideal for doctor, dentist or general office use. close proximity to southeast Alabama Medical Center. Prominently located on Business US Highway 84 approximately 2 blocks from Ross Clark Circle.

