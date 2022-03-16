 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $5,000

0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $5,000

Currently used as office space, this property has an mostly open floor plan that would also work as a retail store. There is an executive office and two large rooms that could be office or conference room space. There is a large break room area and 2 ADA restrooms. Sales price includes 2 lots with a total of 0.68 acres. One lot with building and another lot with additional gravel parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert