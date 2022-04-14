 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $550

0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $550

Workshop with office. perfect for small contractor, distributor, light manufacturer, etc. 1 Year lease, first and last month up front. Utilities are not included. (plz. no car repair or detail shops) 660sf. DISCLOSURE: Owner, McCall Investments, Charles McCall, is a licensed Alabama Realtor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert