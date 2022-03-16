0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $7,000

Attractive brick building with beautiful interior. Last used as a Japanese restaurant. Also has Hibachi cooking area with hood. Cross easement with owner of adjacent shopping center with 68 parking spaces next to building. Partial owner financing available. Restaurant is in a high traffic area,near mall shopping area. Located between Ross Clark Cir and Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center. Across the street from Wiregrass Commons Mall. Lease will be a 3 year NNN Lease with 1st yearly increase in rent