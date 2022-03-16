 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $8,500

0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $8,500

Beautiful 2 story office building with 18 large offices (2 include a separate workroom and private restroom), 2 conference rooms, 9 cubicles set-up, 5 storage rooms, 2 lobbies, an exercise room (with shower), a kitchen & lounge area, 6 restrooms, and separate secure rooms for electrical, server, telephone, HVAC. See photos for plans.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert