Beautiful 2 story office building with 18 large offices (2 include a separate workroom and private restroom), 2 conference rooms, 9 cubicles set-up, 5 storage rooms, 2 lobbies, an exercise room (with shower), a kitchen & lounge area, 6 restrooms, and separate secure rooms for electrical, server, telephone, HVAC. See photos for plans.
0 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $8,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dothan man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter after her skeletal remains were found near Ozark in February, a local te…
OZARK—An animal hospital here is closed after it cut ties with a veterinarian accused of cruelty to animals in his care.
Dothan is setting a high bar for future development along the Highway 84 East Corridor.
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, returns to Dothan with the opening of its newest restaurant Tuesday, March 15 at 189 Jo…
Q: I saw a metal “CITY WATER” lid on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Lena Street with “FLOWERS FDY & MACH WKS” and “DOTHAN ALA” in …
The G.W. Long baseball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit against Houston Academy in the seventh inning and won it 6-5 in the eighth on Saturday …
Following an extensive search, the Dothan City Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Dr. Keith Bland as principal of Dothan High…
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a major reason that US drivers are paying record prices for gasoline. But it's not the only reason.
Dothan will pay $2.2 million for the Houston County Farm Center if the city’s offer is approved by county commissioners on Monday.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date