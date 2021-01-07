011021-dot-sports-Super 12 football inside page presentation photos

 Skip to main content
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Jayden Folmar, Dothan; Quentin Hayes, Enterprise; Zadan Thomas, Eufaula; Brandon Robinson, Carroll; JB Sanders, Charles Henderson; Brandon Austin, Rehobeth; Jamal Maloney, Rehobeth; Christian Ross, Dale County; Damion Kemmerlin, Geneva; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Kennard Miller, Northside Methodist; Cole Jennings, Opp; Rayshawn Miller, Slocomb; Zakevin Pennington, Pike County; Hornando Wheeler, Pike County; Jayven Anderson, Abbeville; Randy Glanton, Abbeville; Arthur Thomas, Abbeville; Ian Senn, Ariton; Will Birdsong, Geneva County; Kobie Stringer, G.W. Long; Braxton Brooks, Samson; Jay Taylor, Pike Liberal Arts; Dre Cobb, Abbeville Christian; Ladarius Ceasar, Early County; Jay Ealey, Early County. Photos by Jay Hare

