Barndominium on 25 acres. Lots of detail in this home from the stone floor to ceiling fireplace, wood walls, flooring and counter tops, Island kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, separate diningroom, downstairs bathroom, storage room. Beautiful wooden and wrought iron staircase that leads upstairs to an open master bedroom, walk-in closet and masterbath w/ double sinks and xl walk-in shower. Comes with 3 split unit heat pumps for heating and cooling and a tankless hot water system. Outside enjoy a front porch over looking the 10 acre grass field perfect for horses or any livestock and a back porch overlooking wooded acreage w/ plenty of deer and turkey. Comes with a 3 car garage and an open storage room above the garage that could easily be converted into another bedroom, office or entertainment room. Also comes with a 24x24 pole barn.
1 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s Miss Dothan pageant took place on Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House and new queens in six different categories were cr…
The Houston County Farm Center deal is no more.
TUSCALOOSA — An Ozark woman has been chosen for the second consecutive year to serve on the Capstone Men and Women for the University of Alabama.
Six AHSAA area tournament champions were crowned in high school softball action throughout the Wiregrass on Tuesday night, but the big story w…
ARITON --- The Ariton Purple Cats are going to get a third-straight state semifinal shot against county rival G.W. Long.