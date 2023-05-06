Barndominium on 25 acres. Lots of detail in this home from the stone floor to ceiling fireplace, wood walls, flooring and counter tops, Island kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, separate diningroom, downstairs bathroom, storage room. Beautiful wooden and wrought iron staircase that leads upstairs to an open master bedroom, walk-in closet and masterbath w/ double sinks and xl walk-in shower. Comes with 3 split unit heat pumps for heating and cooling and a tankless hot water system. Outside enjoy a front porch over looking the 10 acre grass field perfect for horses or any livestock and a back porch overlooking wooded acreage w/ plenty of deer and turkey. Comes with a 3 car garage and an open storage room above the garage that could easily be converted into another bedroom, office or entertainment room. Also comes with a 24x24 pole barn.