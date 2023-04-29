This cozy lake view property has everything you need in a peaceful setting on 10.71 acres. Red Iron Barndominium with steel exterior has 4250 sq. ft under roof, 3120 sq. ft heated/cooled. So many options here, live in the Barndominium while you build your dream home or add additional rooms or add a 2nd floor in the Barndominium. Beautiful open space with kitchen includes gas cook top, cabinetry, & farmhouse sink, granite counter top, stone fireplace, wood look ceramic tile, & big windows with breathtaking views. 1 bath room w/ walk in shower & large walk in closet. The property is completely fenced with gated entrance for extra security, 2 pastures, 16 pecan trees, lots of concrete nothing less than 6 in. thick. 2 large commercial door w/ commercial remote openers, 12x9 & 14x14 large enough for a full size RV. There is full RV hook up inside. 1 year old water softener. Property is irrigated. Deep well & septic tank. Additional 24x36 pole barn. There is area that was being converted into rooms but can easily be converted back for 2 stalls, wash area with hot/cold water, & storage area. The home has 5 cameras and surveillance on the property. This Barndominium has heavy insulation for energy efficiency. So many options here with the most serene views.