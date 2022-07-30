 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $129,000

1 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $129,000

1 bedroom with closet and 2 additional rooms without closets. 30x40 metal building, concrete floor with electricity & roll up door. Hook up for RV.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert