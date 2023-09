ENDLESS POSSIBIITIES WITH THIS ONE! 40x99 BARNDOMINIUM SITTING ON 13+/- ACRES WITH 3 STOCKED PONDS, A 1200 SF WORKSHOP WITH POWER AND WATER, FISH CLEANING STATION, COVERED RV AREA WITH SEWAGE/WATER/ELECTRIC WITH A 40x14 COVERED PATIO. CURRENT OWNER HAS A 15X40 FT ENCLOSED PORCH WITH A HEAT/COOL SPLIT UNIT THAT OVERLOOKS 3 STOCKED PONDS. 30X40 FT 1 BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME. KITCHEN HAS AN ABUNDANCE OF HICKORY CABINETS (BUILT MY THE OMISH) AND COUNTERTOPS - LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. WALK IN SHOWER, POCKET DOORS. 54X40 FT WORKSHOP/EQUIPMENT ROOM - 2 STORY WITH 3 ROLL-UP DOORS. THIS COULD EASILY BECOME MORE LIVING SPACE! CONCRETE FLOORS AND DOUBLE INSULATION! APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES TO THE FLORIDA LINE, 12 MILES TO DOTHAN, 10 MILES TO GEORGIA. CALL FOR YOUR PERSONAL SHOWING TODAY. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!