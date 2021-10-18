 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $132,500

1 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $132,500

1 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $132,500

6 acres perfect for horses. Private setting for your dream home. Convenient to Dothan shopping and restaurants. No Mobile Homes. There is a 30 x 50 metal building (built in 2004) with bedroom, bath, kitchen, and living room. Also space for recreation room. There is a 10x20 cabin at the back of the property, perfect for having a private cookout or party. Has sleeping loft on each end of cabin.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert