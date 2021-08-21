 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Headland - $131,900

30x36 Barndominium with 6.89 acres located just off of Douglas Rd on County Rd 6 in Headland AL. 1080 sqft living area has kitchen, bath, and porch. 10 mins to the Ross Clark Circle less than 2 Miles to the Headland Country Club. This is a beautiful homesite with a livable barn already built on the back of the property. Mostly open with some hardwoods on one corner of the property. Very open floor plan and Loft Motivated Seller ! 2017 Appraisal is in pics 129,454.24. Many improvements since.

