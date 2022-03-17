 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Newton - $850

1 Bedroom Home in Newton - $850

Short term rentals. 5 available units. Fully Furnished with Queen size bed, nightstand, microwave, stove, ref. Utilities included Electric, water, internet, pest control. $850 per month. Perfect for traveling nurses or short term work assignments. Call Real Estate Services for more information . Furnished Apts are $850 Unfurnished Apts $650

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert