101 Days of Safety kicking off Memorial Day weekend

As the Memorial Day weekend arrives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is kicking off its 101 Days of Safety this Friday that will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

ALEA will use a variety of platforms and partnering with local first responders to carry out and communicate safety initiatives and tips to keep residents safe this summer.

“After the challenges and restrictions of COVID-19, we realize and understand that Alabamians and citizens from across the nation will be traveling to and through our state to reach their fun filled destinations to enjoy this holiday weekend with both friends and family. As the state law enforcement agency, we have developed a variety of initiatives to ensure that Alabama’s highways, waterways and beaches are safe for all,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

There will be more protective safety measures on the highways, waterways, and in the air, according to ALEA.

The official Memorial Day travel period begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and concludes at midnight Monday. Like previous years, all available Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Division will be actively patrolling Alabama’s busy roadways and waterways. However, this year, the Agency is taking safety a step further and utilizing its Aviation Unit to partner with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach first responders to assist with a Summer Rescue Swimmer detail throughout the entire Memorial Day weekend.

“The purpose of this detail is to provide a rapid response water emergency team to enhance the safety for all citizens and visitors on Alabama’s beaches,” Protective Services Division Chief Stephen Tidwell said.

“Our Aviation Unit will provide an aircraft and pilot to quickly fly and deploy rescue swimmers from both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach fire departments to distressed swimmers. The aircraft will also be utilized to conduct beach safety flights, patrolling in those areas where lifeguards are not available.”

While Troopers patrol Alabama’s rivers, lakes and beaches, they will be conducting safety vessel inspections to ensure boats on the water are properly equipped with all the necessary safety equipment, including a personal floatation device (PFD) for everyone on board.

As the summer season begins, here are some ALEA safety tips:

Highway Safety

• Expect traffic heavier than usual. Adjust travel plans to accommodate busier roadways and waterways and leave a bit earlier. Avoid speeding, following vehicles too closely and other dangerous behaviors on roadways.

• Prepare your vehicle. Get your vehicle’s tires, brakes, exterior lights, battery, air filters, wipers and fluid levels checked before you a leave for a trip. Keep an emergency kit available. (Inflated spire tire, first aid kit, jumper cables, phone charger, etc.)

• Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you plan on consuming alcohol pre-plan for a designated driver, call Uber or a cab. Designate a sober driver in advance to get you home safely.

• Buckle up – no matter how short your trip. Ensure all the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up and children are utilizing a child restraint system. Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashed are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.

• Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. “Following too close” is one of the leading contributing factors behind crashes. Maintaining situational awareness and operating under a defensive driving posture is critical in avoiding crashes especially during high traffic periods.

Boating Safety

• Holidays are not the time for novice boaters to learn to operate their crafts. New operators should consider attending an in-person boating-safety class prior to going to the water.

• Children younger than age 8 are required to always wear PFDs (unless inside a permanently affixed cabin enclosure). They also should wear PFDs that are the appropriate size.

• Be mindful of other boaters. Avoid passing too closely to boats in motion, boats at idle and persons in the water.

• Boaters should avoid the use of alcoholic beverages or use the designated operator system. The sun, wind and other weather conditions already produce an effect on boaters known as “boater fatigue,” and the consumption of alcohol only compounds and intensifies the effect.

• Avoid boating at night unless familiar with the body of water. Then, operate at a reduced, safe speed. Make sure all navigation lights are in proper working order and displayed properly. Have a cell phone and flashlight on hand in case of emergency.

• Inflatable PFDs may not be used by persons at the age of 15 and younger. They also are not approved for use by skiers, persons being towed on tubes or other aqua-planning devices, or for use on personal watercraft.

Beach & Swimming Safety

• Always check surf and weather conditions before heading to the beach and observe beach flags.

• Never swim alone. Always stay in groups. Don’t wander too far from shore.

• Don’t swim near piers, pilings, and platforms. Exercise caution when swimming in areas between sandbars or near steep drop-offs.

• Do not swim in areas being used by fishermen. Avoid swimming in areas where schools of fish are present. Diving seabirds are good indicators of areas to avoid.

• Use extra caution when water is murky. Avoid being in the water during dusk, nighttime, or twilight hours.

• Rip currents are most prevalent when the waves crash perpendicular to the beach rather than at an angle. Rip currents are also common in areas near sand bars, piers, pilings and jetties.

• One of the easiest ways to spot a rip current is to look for gaps between the waves. A small patch of calm water surrounded by waves is often a rip current.

• Look for discolored water near the shore. Rip currents tend to drag large amounts of sand and sediment back out to sea with them, so many rip currents are easily identified by a noticeable flow of sand extending away from the shore.