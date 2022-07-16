This is a beautiful newly built barndominium! Located in Ashford, AL on 3.5 acres of land. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a 2 car attached garage. Perfect for someone wanting country living but not far from city amenities. The sellers have listed the home next door and some acreage in the back that they are willing to sell alongside this property, if there is interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $342,500
