2 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $219,900

If you've been looking for a home with amazing views, here is your chance! Located on the Chattahoochee River, the views from the upper deck are perfect for enjoying your coffee in the mornings. The first floor is a full garage with multiple doors for tons of storage and parking. Two lots are included with the property including the parking pad on the right side of the home. Home is built to withstand rising waters. Separate septic for RV hookup.