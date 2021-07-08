S/W mobile home w/beautiful, level 1-acre lot. 20'x29', 4-car workshop. Concrete driveway. Shop is plumbed with electrical & water, industrial roll-up door. Stocked catfish pond. Home is in the process of being upgraded and expanded into a 3BR-2BTH. New addition (under const.) will provide extra living area, to include additional master bath, w/walk-in shower/walk-in closet & laundry. Home qualifies for a Conventional in-house bank loan or cash. Heated/cooled sqft approximately 1168.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $75,000
