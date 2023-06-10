Check out this New Orleans-inspired new construction home in Cottonwood, Alabama! This 1242 sq ft gem features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached 1-car garage (insulated and wired for easy future bedroom conversion in the future if desired) The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a tiled shower. Enjoy the convenience of a bar-top in the kitchen and relax on the front and back porches. Located just one hour from Florida beaches. One-year builders warranty to be provided by builder. Target date of completion is August 1st. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity – schedule a showing today!