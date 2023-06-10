Check out this New Orleans-inspired new construction home in Cottonwood, Alabama! This 1242 sq ft gem features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached 1-car garage (insulated and wired for easy future bedroom conversion in the future if desired) The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a tiled shower. Enjoy the convenience of a bar-top in the kitchen and relax on the front and back porches. Located just one hour from Florida beaches. One-year builders warranty to be provided by builder. Target date of completion is August 1st. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity – schedule a showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $192,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Hayes Shepard ripped the ball off the No. 3 tee box on the Marshwood course at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Sunday afternoon, a foursome of g…
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation.
Enterprise High golfer Jon Ed Steed said he had one main approach during his sophomore season.
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah is on paid administrative leave and two others, including an EMA contractor, were arrested Wednesday i…
An area resident is wanting to see change in some local parks.