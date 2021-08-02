 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $70,000

Single wide mobile home with an add on room that has a concrete floor. The mobile home is bricked in at the foundation. Has a covered back porch. 2 storage buildings, and a detached metal carport. Sets on .65 acre.

