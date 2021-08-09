 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $123,000

Country Serenity located in Taylor/Rehobeth area just waiting for 1st time buyer or retiree. Privacy as well bonus location for heading to the beautiful gulf area of Fla. Front views over look wooded pasture with beautiful grazing horses. Private backyard adjoins large vacant land. This 2/2 has so much potential ! 30x30 appx. Large Roll Up Metal Building extends with double covered carport for tons of storage! Being Sold As Is. Buyer or Buyer's Agent to verify all pertinent information.

