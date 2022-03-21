2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $152,000

Cute 2 bedrooms/ 2 bath garden home in Chapelwood. Split bedrooms, fenced in backyard. Located on a quiet street.
Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday, according to an al.com story.
HARTFORD — Court records for a Hartford teen charged with reckless manslaughter have been sealed by a judge.
A Dothan man has been charged with theft after stealing a vehicle from a local car lot during business hours.
Headland head coach Bubber Birdsong thought it was going to drop in. So too did Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland.
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, returns to Dothan with the opening of its newest restaurant Tuesday, March 15 at 189 Jo…
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Bob Pforte and his partner, son John Pforte, have sold their Bob Pforte Motors auto dealership.
Paving work will close a busy West Main Street starting Wednesday morning.
The past few years, the top-tier talented high school Wiregrass basketball players tended to be on the girls side, thanks to athletes like Cha…
A Dothan man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter after her skeletal remains were found near Ozark in February, a local te…
