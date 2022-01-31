Spacious 2 b 2 1/2 btownhome in Azalea Terrace subdivision, conveniently located in the Dothan's Garden District. Wood burning fireplace. Large upstairs bedroom with two walk in closets and double vanity in the bathroom. Second spacious bedroom is located downstairs with a walk in closet and double vanity bathroom. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. All flooring replaced in 2020 with luxury vinyl downstairs and carpet upstairs in the bedroom. Roof was replaced in 2017.
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $175,000
January 16