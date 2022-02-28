2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $220,000

Features 2 large split bedrooms with wall in closet in master bedroom. Hardwood floors thru out home, except tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Granite tops in kitchen and baths, high efficiency hot water heater, gas logs in living room, with large outdoor private tiled patio. Large tile shower in master bath, sunroom, kitchen has new stainless steel refrigerator. Located in Stone Creek Landing subdivision, featuring a clubhouse with pool, fitness room, walking trail, 4 ponds and much more.