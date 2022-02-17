 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $29,900

2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $29,900

2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $29,900

Investor Special. Here is a fixer upper close to Southeast Health/ Wayne Farms. 820 sq ft, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Open Kitchen, Covered Front Porch, Deck, Metal Roof, Storage Building. Priced below Cty Tax Appraisal ($37,800.) Bank Owned, Right of Redemption will apply to 9/2022, SOLD AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert