2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $35,000

Rehobeth School Zone! Great rental/investment potential or time to downsize. 2/1.5 mobile home located on 0.8 acre with a small pond. New metal roof 8/21, covered parking and beautiful shade trees. Located close to town on Hodgesville Rd. Home sold "AS IS". No appliances.

