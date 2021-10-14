2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $49,000
Cubmobile drivers raced and a new Miss Peanut was crowned on Saturday as the 2021 National Peanut Festival shifted into high gear.
A week after not coaching the Headland Rams, Rodney Dollar said Friday during a Dothan Eagle interview that he did not resign as the head foot…
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Sept. 28, 2001, is a day Connye Brooks-Smith will never forget. It was the day she found out that her younger cousin, Tra…
The Washington County Sheriff’s Officer reports the arrest of Chipley woman Sharmin Corbin, 46, on multiple charges in a case that originated …
BESSEMER — An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said.
HUNTSVILLE — A body found inside a police van parked outside headquarters was identified Monday as being that of a 29-year-old woman whose rel…
Two members of health care authority that governs Southeast Health were not reappointed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Houston County Commission.
A group of landowners near Dothan’s recently-reopened landfill won a legal battle in their years-long fight to stop the city from operating th…
A community is mourning the passing of a Houston County School administrator and former principal who died of COVID-19 this week and was remem…
OPP – Terry Davis rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass as Opp won a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown over Wicksburg, 4…