2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Owning the local Golden Corral wasn’t enough for Elri Parker. He wanted to do brunch and offer cocktails.
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested this week after police say he confessed to forcing his former domestic partner to perform sex acts.
- Updated
An Enterprise man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Westgate Parkway on Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A Dothan couple was captured by police after stealing a firearm from a local sports and outdoors store, loading the weapon, and then turning i…
- Updated
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Newton man.
- Updated
More students are enrolled in public school systems this fall versus last year, but one local school system is among those struggling to bring…
- Updated
Chip Lindsey is out as Troy’s head football coach after three mediocre seasons in charge.
- Updated
Q: Does Dothan have noise ordinances for motor vehicles?
- Updated
All 10 players for Abbeville scored during an 81-42 win over Barbour County on Friday night in high school basketball action.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots are back-to-back state champions … again.