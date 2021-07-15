 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $59,900

Eat-in kitchen, 3rd bdrm can be converted back (currently bonus area), formal Lvrm, Den w/fireplace and brkfst bar, Sunroom & split floor plan. Mstr Bath has double vanity, sep Shower & Tub. Yard is fenced w/storage building & in ground pool (liner) Napier Field is Water

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert