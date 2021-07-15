2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $69,000

***Calling all investors*** buy this property with established long term renters wanting to continue their month to month or sign a longer term lease. Property brings $650 a month currently. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is a cutie! Seller will furnish a 1 year Old Republic Home Home Warranty ($525 Value) with purchase. Visit www.ORHP.com to see coverages. Vinyl Siding, Vinyl Windows, 2 car detached carport, storage building, 2 porches, laundry room is in a dedicated room under carport.