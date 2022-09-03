 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $85,000

Immaculate mobile home with split floor plan on half acre lot. Bed and full bath on each side of home, inside laundry, open living and kitchen area. .All appliances do stay, ( Dishwasher, Range, Range hood, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer) Enjoy time with family and friends under the back awning grilling while your sitting around a fire pit. Comes with fenced back yard, a very nice 12x24 storage building with electric and a place to store fire wood for the fire pit.

