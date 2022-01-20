 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $88,580

Beautiful craftsman cottage, tons of original woodwork. Great location inside RRC just off N. Park. 2BR/1Bath. w/fireplace, New HVAC, Rinnai tankless water heater, Simply Safe Security system, new 12' X 20'wooden deck off back door. Fenced in back yard w/ storage building/shop. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, Tile flooring in den/sunroom, upgraded lighting, custom built in cabinetry. Original porcelain kitchen sink, French doors in dining room, Ceiling fans, pet friendly.

