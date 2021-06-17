Newly updated quaint little Ranch Rambler, with new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Updated bathroom, new stove with hood, new HVAC will be installed on acceptance of an offer. New metal roof, new windows, new French door in the kitchen/dining area. New paint throughout, new ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. One room has separate entrance with small room that could be converted into a bathroom for an in-law suite. Laundry outside in the carport.
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,000
