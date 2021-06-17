 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,900

Rehobeth School District!! Very well maintained Mobile Home. Beautiful country setting and peaceful neighborhood. All appliances come with purchase. Seller is also willing to sell furnishings inside the home with acceptable offer! Land was cleared and septic installed in 2020. Ac was just serviced! Home is move in ready!

