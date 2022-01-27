Amazing farmhouse project! This home is a rare opportunity to redo an authentic wooden farmhouse, located in the heart of the REAL FLORIDA! Its potential is unlimited. Repurpose and turn into a vacation rental or simply resale for a profit. Huge rear lot for parking trailers or to let the kids roam safely. This is a unique property that won't last long! Located in the city limits of Graceville.
2 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $36,000
