 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $36,000

2 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $36,000

2 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $36,000

Amazing farmhouse project! This home is a rare opportunity to redo an authentic wooden farmhouse, located in the heart of the REAL FLORIDA! Its potential is unlimited. Repurpose and turn into a vacation rental or simply resale for a profit. Huge rear lot for parking trailers or to let the kids roam safely. This is a unique property that won't last long! Located in the city limits of Graceville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Remains found in Marianna

  • Updated

Skeletal remains were found Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near a large billboard on State Road 71 south in Marianna, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert