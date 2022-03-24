2 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $75,000

2B/2B home with 1592 sq. ft on .68 acres for sale in the city limits of Hartford, AL facing highway 52.
County music superstar Vince Gill will be including Dothan as a stop during his upcoming summer concert tour.
HARTFORD — Court records for a Hartford teen charged with reckless manslaughter have been sealed by a judge.
I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.
Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday, according to an al.com story.
Many years of intense planning are culminating in a major reveal in coming weeks that will detail how a city block in downtown Dothan will be …
Headland head coach Bubber Birdsong thought it was going to drop in. So too did Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland.
EUFAULA — The body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening, according to a police news release.
The past few years, the top-tier talented high school Wiregrass basketball players tended to be on the girls side, thanks to athletes like Cha…
Dothan professional wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell is riding sky-high once again.
Q: Why is the Dothan Dixie Standpipe listed in the National Register of Historic Places?
