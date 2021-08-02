 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Headland - $16,000

Great investment home in Headland or first time home buyer that's looking for a fixer upper. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Has a 2 car detached carport on the side of the home. Large backyard for family outside gatherings. Home will be SOLD AS IS and has no appliances. Fairly New Hot water heater. Lot Dimenstions: 54 x 144.23 x 64 x 142.81

