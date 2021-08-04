2 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $599,000

This venue is perfect for the dream wedding! Huge building w/30 ft ceilings. Upstairs Bride & Groom rooms w/mini fridges & baths. Storage room equipped w/tables & chairs to accommodate 300+ people w/ice machine, sink, & 80 gallon water heater. Caterer's kitchen, warming oven, 3 compartment sink, freezer/fridge, microwave. 24 tons of HVAC. Restrooms on main level. Interior sprinkler system. Several parking areas to accommodate large events. CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A NICE HOME!