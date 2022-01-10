 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $132,500

Wicksburg school district fixer upper with tons of potential. Garage was enclosed to make a flex space or 3rd bedroom (no closet currently), new window installed but space needs to be completed. Metal roof is approx 10-12 years old. House DOES NOT have central HVAC, just window units. Kitchen includes all appliances. House is livable as is but could use some cosmetic love. Property includes .81 acres (updated survey available). Numerous fruit trees on property as well as an Elliot pecan tree.

