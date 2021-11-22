2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $137,500

Wicksburg school district fixer upper with tons of potential. Garage was enclosed to make a flex space or 3rd bedroom (no closet currently), new window installed but space needs to be completed. Metal roof is approx 10-12 years old. House DOES NOT have central HVAC, just window units. Kitchen includes all appliances. House is livable/rentable as is but could use some love. Property includes .81 acres (updated survey available). Numerous fruit trees on property as well as an Elliot pecan tree.