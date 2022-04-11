 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $351,000

Over 15 ac property in Newton includes a five acre stocked lake. This home is move in ready with potential to be so much more with 1900 sq feet of living space. The master suite is in a class all by its self, and boast a sitting area and dining area. Could easily be converted into a 3 bedroom. This property could also be used as an Airbnb. All Plumbing, Electric, windows, Air conditioning/heat pump and roof have been replaced with new. Home also comes with xtra large metal building. A Must See!

