Do you spend too much time watching HGTV? Are you looking for your own "Home Town" opportunity? Here's your chance! Check out this brick home ready for renovating. Already stripped down to the studs, this home in the Wicksburg School System is a true handyman special or for the investor with a vision. New septic & metal roof. With some TLC, you won't go chasing waterfalls and you'll show Erin & Ben how you can reimagine, remodel, and renovate your own historic farmhouse.
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,999
