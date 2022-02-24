 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,999

2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,999

2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,999

Do you spend too much time watching HGTV? Are you looking for your own "Home Town" opportunity? Here's your chance! Check out this brick home ready for renovating. Already stripped down to the studs, this home in the Wicksburg School System is a true handyman special or for the investor with a vision. New septic & metal roof. With some TLC, you won't go chasing waterfalls and you'll show Erin & Ben how you can reimagine, remodel, and renovate your own historic farmhouse.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert