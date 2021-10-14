 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,900

Located in the Wicksburg school zone, this open concept two bedroom, one bath home has new vinyl plank flooring, metal roof, and well house. This home has mature trees and surrounded by farm land. Very quiet area. This home would be perfect for a first time home buyer.

