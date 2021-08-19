2 acres of land in the Skipperville school district! Older home that is income producing needs some TLC but is a great investment and is currently being used as a rental. There is an outbuilding / shop approximately 20 X 50 with 6 inch or better concrete floor with power. Home has high ceilings and original tongue and groove wood floors. Wood burning fireplace in living room! Call 334-791-3889
2 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $64,900
