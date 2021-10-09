Ever dreamed of living in the middle of a pecan orchard? Well, here's your chance to make this beautiful home yours! This home is nestled on over 10 acres & was completed in 2019. There is also plenty of room for your vehicles and yard equipment in the large 22 X 44 attached garage. This is a must see with lots of extras to offer, such as built in security system and new kitchen/laundry appliances. Enjoy all the beauty of living in the country with the convenience of being close to Dothan!
2 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $260,000
